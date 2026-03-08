Dalano Banton News: All-around outing in win

Banton notched 33 points (11-23 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, five blocks, three rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 123-117 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Banton strengthened his high-scoring momentum while adding superb defensive production in Saturday's matchup. Despite his inefficiency from beyond the arc, he posted more than 20 points for the ninth straight game. Additionally, the five blocks set a new season-high mark for him.