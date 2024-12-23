Fantasy Basketball
Dalano Banton News: Available to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 23, 2024

Banton (hip) is available for Monday's game against the Mavericks, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Banton will return after a two-game absence, and he should add another scoring threat off the bench for the Blazers. Even though he doesn't play enough to be a reliable fantasy option in most formats, Banton averages 9.8 points while logging just 16.7 minutes per contest.

