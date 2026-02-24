Dalano Banton News: Back in rotation Tuesday
Banton totaled no counting stats in four minutes during Tuesday's 97-81 win over the Suns.
Banton logged four minutes, moving back into the rotation after sitting out the previous four games. Despite his reputation as a silly-season specialist, it would appear as though Banton is going to struggle to play any sort of consistent role for the remainder of the season. With Boston poised to make a playoff push, expect to see him spending more time on the bench than on the court.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalano Banton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalano Banton See More