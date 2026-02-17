Dalano Banton headshot

Dalano Banton News: Back on open market

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 17, 2026 at 8:21am

Banton became a free agent Tuesday after his 10-day contract with the Clippers expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

The Clippers will have the ability to re-sign Banton to a second 10-day deal, though it's unclear if they plan on going that route. The 26-year-old wing appeared in two of the Clippers' four games over the course of his contract, playing 10 minutes in total and recording six points (3-4 FG), two assists, one rebound and one steal.

Dalano Banton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalano Banton
