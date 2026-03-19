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Dalano Banton News: Game-high 36 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Banton recorded 36 points (12-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 108-104 G League win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Banton scored a game-high 36 points, marking his 14th appearance with at least 30 this season. Overall, he's averaging 24.6 points in the G League while shooting only 43.7 percent from the floor.

Dalano Banton
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