Dalano Banton News: Gets two-year deal with Boston

Banton and the Celtics agreed to terms on a two-year contract Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Banton has spent most of the 2025-26 regular season in the G League with the Texas Legends, where he averaged 25.0 points, 6.8 assists, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks over 33.2 minutes. This will be Banton's third stint with the Celtics and second this season. He's appeared in five NBA regular-season games between the Celtics and Clippers, averaging 2.0 points and 0.8 assists across 5.0 minutes.