Dalano Banton headshot

Dalano Banton News: Hits free agency

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Banton became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Celtics expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

During his second stint in Boston -- he previously played in 24 contests for the Celtics in 2023-24 -- Banton made three garbage-time appearances and totaled four points (1-5 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists and one block over 16 total minutes. The Celtics will have the ability to re-sign him to a second 10-day deal, but it's unclear if the team intends to keep him in the fold or use the roster spot on another player.

Dalano Banton
 Free Agent
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalano Banton See More
