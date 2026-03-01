Dalano Banton News: Hits free agency
Banton became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Celtics expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.
During his second stint in Boston -- he previously played in 24 contests for the Celtics in 2023-24 -- Banton made three garbage-time appearances and totaled four points (1-5 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists and one block over 16 total minutes. The Celtics will have the ability to re-sign him to a second 10-day deal, but it's unclear if the team intends to keep him in the fold or use the roster spot on another player.
