Dalano Banton News: Hits free agency

Banton became a free agent Sunday after his 10-day contract with the Celtics expired, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

During his second stint in Boston -- he previously played in 24 contests for the Celtics in 2023-24 -- Banton made three garbage-time appearances and totaled four points (1-5 FG, 2-2 FT), two assists and one block over 16 total minutes. The Celtics will have the ability to re-sign him to a second 10-day deal, but it's unclear if the team intends to keep him in the fold or use the roster spot on another player.