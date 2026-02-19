Dalano Banton headshot

Dalano Banton News: Lands 10-day deal with Boston

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Banton signed a 10-day contract with the Celtics on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Banton was quickly scooped up by Boston after his previous 10-day contract with the Clippers expired. Banton has plenty of NBA experience and is expected to be an emergency depth option in Boston.

Dalano Banton
Boston Celtics

Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalano Banton
