Dalano Banton News: Lands 10-day deal with Boston
Banton signed a 10-day contract with the Celtics on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Banton was quickly scooped up by Boston after his previous 10-day contract with the Clippers expired. Banton has plenty of NBA experience and is expected to be an emergency depth option in Boston.
