Dalano Banton News: Leads offense in G League victory

Banton recorded 24 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 128-106 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Banton had a fine performance Saturday even though he fell short of his previous two scoring tallies. The Canadian has remained a regular starter throughout the campaign, and his average of 24.6 points per contest is the highest among Legends players with more than one appearance.