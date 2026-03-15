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Dalano Banton News: Leads offense in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Banton recorded 24 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 128-106 G League win over the San Diego Clippers.

Banton had a fine performance Saturday even though he fell short of his previous two scoring tallies. The Canadian has remained a regular starter throughout the campaign, and his average of 24.6 points per contest is the highest among the Legends' players with more than one appearance.

Dalano Banton
 Free Agent
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