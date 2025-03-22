Dalano Banton News: Leads second unit in win

Banton posted 19 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, five assists, three blocks and three steals across 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 128-109 win over Denver.

The 25-year-old guard was the star of Portland's second unit at both ends of the court. It's the first time all season Banton has produced multiple steals and blocks in the same game, while the 19 points represented his best offensive showing since dropped 23 on the Nets on Feb. 28. Banton didn't score more than seven points in any of his first eight appearances in March however and failed to score a point at all in his last four, so a repeat performance seems unlikely any time soon.