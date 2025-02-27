Dalano Banton News: Minimal impact in win

Banton logged two points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, one rebound and one steal in 11 minutes in Wednesday's 129-121 win over the Wizards.

Banton dished out four assists, but didn't make a field goal and was otherwise quiet in Wednesday's win. The 25-year-old scored in double figures twice against the Nuggets earlier this month, but has averaged just 2.3 points in 9.0 minutes in four games since the All-Star Break.