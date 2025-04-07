Fantasy Basketball
Dalano Banton headshot

Dalano Banton News: Notches 20 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Banton amassed 20 points (7-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-6 FT), two rebounds, six assists and one steal over 32 minutes during Sunday's 120-109 victory over San Antonio.

This was Banton's eighth game of the campaign with at least 20 points. Portland's injury report is as lengthy as it gets, and that could remain the case for the final three games of the regular season. In his last four appearances, Banton has emerged on the streaming radar with 18.8 points, 4.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers per game.

Dalano Banton
Portland Trail Blazers
More Stats & News
