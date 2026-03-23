Dalano Banton News: Pops for 29 points in G League
Banton totaled 29 points (12-25 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), one rebound, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes Sunday during the G League Texas Legends' 109-106 victory over Iowa.
Banton's struggles continued from beyond the arc, but his strong shooting from the field helped him to an effective night in the scoring department. He was also more productive on the opposite end than usual, as he recorded multiple steals and blocks in a game for the first time since March 7.
Dalano Banton
Free Agent
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