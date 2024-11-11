Dalano Banton News: Productive off bench once again
Banton accumulated 13 points (4-18 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 20 minutes during Sunday's 134-89 loss to Memphis.
Banton owns one of the highest point-per-minute-played rates in the NBA, and he didn't need a lot of time to make his presence felt -- although it was in another blowout defeat. Banton is averaging 12.0 points on 13.5 minutes per game across six appearances in November.
