Dalano Banton News: Remains productive in G League win

Banton notched 34 points (14-29 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Friday's 112-106 G League win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.

Banton generated a game-high scoring tally and almost reached a double- or triple-double with significant counts of rebounds and dimes. This was the sixth time Banton logged 30 or more points over 14 starts since February. He's now the squad's leading scorer and second-best distributor with regular-season averages of 24.9 points and 6.5 assists per game, respectively.