Dalano Banton News: Removed from injury report

Banton has been cleared to play in Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Banton missed Friday's game against the Thunder for personal reasons but will be available for Sunday's game against Detroit. The 25-year-old guard is averaging 8.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 42.3 percent from the floor and a career-high 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.