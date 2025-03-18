Fantasy Basketball
Dalano Banton headshot

Dalano Banton News: Scoreless in 20 minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Banton produced zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, five assists, one block and three steals in 20 minutes during Monday's 112-97 victory over the Wizards.

Toumani Camara (calf) and Jerami Grant (knee) were both sidelined, but Banton wasn't able to capitalize on his extra minutes. Meanwhile, Matisse Thybulle and Kris Murray both had strong showings for the Trail Blazers, meaning fantasy managers in need of a streamer should look their way first.

