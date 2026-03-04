Dalano Banton headshot

Dalano Banton News: Scores 37 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Banton recorded 37 points (12-25 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), one rebound, three assists, two steals and two blocks across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 135-113 G League loss versus the Hustle.

Banton was dominant despite the loss, as he surpassed 30 points scored for the 10th time this season. However, he also committed a team-high six turnovers and now averages 24.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks across 33 games played.

