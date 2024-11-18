Fantasy Basketball
Dalano Banton headshot

Dalano Banton News: Scores season-high 23 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Banton supplied 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 26 minutes during Sunday's 114-110 win over the Hawks.

Banton posted his best scoring output of the season in this win over the Hawks and continued his solid stretch of play, as he's scored in double digits coming off the bench in all but one of his nine November appearances. He's averaging 13.3 points, 3.0 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game in that span.

Dalano Banton
Portland Trail Blazers
