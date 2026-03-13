Dalano Banton News: Solid offensive output in loss
Banton registered 32 points (9-18 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), four assists, two rebounds and one block over 34 minutes in Thursday's 122-119 G League loss to the Austin Spurs.
Banton achieved a game-high scoring total during a tough matchup against the G League Spurs. The 26-year-old is in great form after producing 30-plus points in four of his last five games played. Additionally, his 24.7 points per contest represent the second-highest average on the squad so far in the regular season.
Dalano Banton
Free Agent
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