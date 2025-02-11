Dalano Banton News: Steps up for Portland

Banton recorded 22 points (6-16 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), one rebound, six assists and one block over 28 minutes during Monday's 146-117 loss to the Nuggets.

This game was pretty much the perfect storm for Banton to step up in terms of fantasy value. Deandre Ayton (calf) and Scoot Henderson (ankle) both left the game early, while Jerami Grant (knee) and Kris Murray (quadriceps) missed this contest. Banton has been used sparingly this season, but he's a name to monitor going forward. It's worth mentioning that Banton had a monster finish to the 2023-24 season when he was given an extended look in the rotation.