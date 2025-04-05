Dalano Banton News: Supplies 21 points in loss

Banton posted 21 points (9-22 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Friday's 118-113 loss to the Bulls.

Making his third straight start with both Anfernee Simons (forearm) and Scoot Henderson (concussion) unavailable, Banton put together another productive night. The 25-year-old has averaged 33.0 minutes in those starts while delivering 18.3 points, 4.3 boards, 3.3 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.7 blocks. Portland is all but eliminated from the postseason picture -- the team is 3.5 games back of Sacramento for the 10th seed in the Western Conference, with four games left on the Trail Blazers' schedule -- so there may be little incentive to rush Simons and Henderson back into action, leaving Banton with a clear path to continues fantasy value the rest of the way.