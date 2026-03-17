Dalano Banton News: Tallies 14 dimes in G League
Banton recorded 13 points (5-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, 14 assists, two steals and one block in 36 minutes Monday during the G League Texas Legends' 116-108 win over San Diego.
It clearly wasn't Banton's night from a scoring perspective, but he showed what he could do as a playmaker by leading his team in assists. Despite struggling to find the bottom of the net Monday, the 26-year-old has scored in double figures in four straight games and is averaging 24.8 points and 8.5 assists during this span.
Dalano Banton
Free Agent
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