Dalano Banton News: Team-high 30 points

Banton tallied 30 points (11-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 134-125 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

After an eight-point dud Monday, Banton exploded for another 30-point outing, giving him three in his past four appearances and 12 on the season. He's averaging 24.4 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from deep.