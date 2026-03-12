Dalano Banton headshot

Dalano Banton News: Team-high 30 points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Banton tallied 30 points (11-27 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 3-3 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 134-125 G League loss to the Salt Lake City Stars.

After an eight-point dud Monday, Banton exploded for another 30-point outing, giving him three in his past four appearances and 12 on the season. He's averaging 24.4 points per game while shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 32.0 percent from deep.

Dalano Banton
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalano Banton See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Dalano Banton See More
Most Undervalued Point Guards From the 2024-25 NBA Season
NBA
Most Undervalued Point Guards From the 2024-25 NBA Season
Author Image
Steve Bittenbender
255 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 13
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
333 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategies for Sunday, April 13
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategies for Sunday, April 13
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
333 days ago