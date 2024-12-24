Fantasy Basketball
Dalano Banton News: Three points, three assists in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 24, 2024

Banton (hip) finished with three points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and one rebound across 13 minutes Monday in the Trail Blazers' 132-108 loss to the Mavericks.

Banton had missed the Trail Blazers' previous two games with a left hip contusion. He took back a spot in head coach Chauncey Billups' rotation in his return, but Banton's playing time will likely be limited while all of Anfernee Simons, Shaedon Sharpe and Scoot Henderson are available out of the backcourt.

