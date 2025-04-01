Dalano Banton News: Well-rounded showing in first start

Banton recorded 11 points (4-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks over 28 minutes in Tuesday's 127-113 win over Atlanta.

Banton got his first starting nod Tuesday with Anfernee Simons (forearm) inactive, doing a little bit of everything for Portland while leading all players in blocks and finishing as one of five players with a double-digit point total. Banton set a new season high in blocks while recording at least 10 points, five rebounds and five assists for the first time.