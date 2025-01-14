Dalano Banton News: Will play Tuesday

Banton (illness) is available for Tuesday's game against Brooklyn, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Banton will suit up in his fourth consecutive contest after he was listed as questionable due to an illness. The 25-year-old has appeared in only five outings since Dec. 19, during which he has averaged 2.8 points, 1.8 assists and 1.2 rebounds across 10.8 minutes per contest.