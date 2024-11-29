Dalen Terry Injury: Active for Friday's shootaround

Terry (ankle), who is questionable for Friday's game against Boston, participated in the Bulls' morning shootaround, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Terry sustained the ankle injury during Wednesday's loss to the Magic, during which he played only two minutes. The 22-year-old's participation in shootaround bodes well for his potential return to game action, though if he remains sidelined E.J. Liddell and Julian Phillips could see an uptick in playing time.