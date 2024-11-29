Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry Injury: Active for Friday's shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Terry (ankle), who is questionable for Friday's game against Boston, participated in the Bulls' morning shootaround, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Terry sustained the ankle injury during Wednesday's loss to the Magic, during which he played only two minutes. The 22-year-old's participation in shootaround bodes well for his potential return to game action, though if he remains sidelined E.J. Liddell and Julian Phillips could see an uptick in playing time.

Dalen Terry
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now