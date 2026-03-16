Dalen Terry Injury: Could play vs. Denver
Terry (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.
Terry missed Sunday's matchup against Portland after picking up a left shoulder injury, and he's now in jeopardy of sitting for a second straight game. The Sixers should have a better idea of his availability after re-evaluating him Tuesday.
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