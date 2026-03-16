Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry Injury: Could play vs. Denver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Terry (shoulder) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Terry missed Sunday's matchup against Portland after picking up a left shoulder injury, and he's now in jeopardy of sitting for a second straight game. The Sixers should have a better idea of his availability after re-evaluating him Tuesday.

Dalen Terry
Philadelphia 76ers
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