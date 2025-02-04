Fantasy Basketball
Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry Injury: Doubtful against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Terry (knee) has been listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Heat.

After playing eight minutes in Sunday's loss to the Pistons, Terry is likely to miss Tuesday's game against Miami. The 21-year-old is averaging a career-high 3.8 points to go along with 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season for the Bulls. Although he has seen a slight bump in minutes with Chicago during the 2024-25 campaign, the Arizona product hasn't made much of an impact from a fantasy perspective.

Dalen Terry
Chicago Bulls
More Stats & News
