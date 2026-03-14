Dalen Terry Injury: Goes to locker room after fall

Terry went to the locker room during the second quarter of Saturday's game against the Nets, Austin Krell of OnPattison.com reports.

Terry had a scary fall on layup attempt after Ben Saraf inadvertently tripped the former mid-air. Terry was able to attempt both of his free-throw attempts (making one) before being taken to the locker room, where he is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return. MarJon Beauchamp would be slated for a larger role in the second half if Terry is unable to return.