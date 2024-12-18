Dalen Terry Injury: Iffy for Thursday

Terry (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice and is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Terry has missed back-to-back games with a bruised right knee and is at risk of missing a third straight contest. While he was able to practice Wednesday, he wasn't a full participant, leaving his availability up in the air for Thursday's tilt. If he can't play, Talen Horton-Tucker and Matas Buzelis could see more action.