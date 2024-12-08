Dalen Terry Injury: Leaves early Sunday
Terry won't return to Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a right knee injury.
Terry left the game with 10:14 remaining in the second quarter and will finish with one steal and no other statistics over four minutes of court time. The 22-year-old will likely undergo further tests and imaging on the knee, with an update on his status expected to come before the Bulls' next game Friday versus the Hornets.
