Dalen Terry Injury: Listed questionable for Friday
Terry (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Celtics.
Terry left Wednesday's game against the Magic after playing just two minutes, and his status is uncertain for this contest. That said, he's not likely to affect the rotation in a big way if he's ruled out. Talen Horton-Tucker and Julian Phillips are candidates to see extra minutes at forward if Terry is unable to feature Friday.
