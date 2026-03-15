Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry Injury: Not available Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Terry (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Terry drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game due to a left shoulder injury. He is eligible to play in seven more regular-season games under his two-way contract, so he won't play against Portland but could be available for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets. MarJon Beauchamp and Trendon Watford will see more minutes in Terry's absence.

Dalen Terry
Philadelphia 76ers
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