Dalen Terry Injury: Not available Sunday
Terry (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Trail Blazers, Adam Aaronson of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Terry drew the questionable tag for Sunday's game due to a left shoulder injury. He is eligible to play in seven more regular-season games under his two-way contract, so he won't play against Portland but could be available for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets. MarJon Beauchamp and Trendon Watford will see more minutes in Terry's absence.
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