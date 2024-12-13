Dalen Terry Injury: Out Friday
Terry (knee) is out for Friday's game against the Hornets, Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com reports.
Terry wasn't listed in the Bulls' injury report for this showdown, but he'll remain sidelined due to an ongoing knee issue. His next chance to play will come against the Raptors on Monday, but Terry isn't expected to see significant minutes even when available, limiting his fantasy upside considerably.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now