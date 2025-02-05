Fantasy Basketball
Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 12:13pm

Terry (knee) has been listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

After missing Tuesday's win against the Heat with a left knee contusion, Terry could miss the second game of a back-to-back Wednesday on the road in Minnesota. The 22-year-old is averaging 3.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game this season for the Bulls, which shows he hasn't had much of an impact from a fantasy perspective during the 2024-25 campaign

Dalen Terry
Chicago Bulls
