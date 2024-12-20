Dalen Terry Injury: Questionable to play Saturday
Terry (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics.
Terry has missed the Bulls' last three games and could be in line to miss a third consecutive one if he doesn't recover from a nagging knee injury. Terry is averaging 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds across 13.5 minutes per game off the bench this season, so his absence won't be a huge deal in most fantasy formats.
