Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry Injury: Questionable to play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 20, 2024

Terry (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Celtics.

Terry has missed the Bulls' last three games and could be in line to miss a third consecutive one if he doesn't recover from a nagging knee injury. Terry is averaging 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds across 13.5 minutes per game off the bench this season, so his absence won't be a huge deal in most fantasy formats.

