Dalen Terry Injury: Questionable Tuesday

Terry (calf) has been listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Raptors.

Terry is coming off getting the starting nod in Monday's loss to the Thunder, but he may end up missing Tuesday's game against Toronto due to a right calf contusion. The Bulls are dealing with a few injuries in the backcourt, with Josh Giddey (hip), Tre Jones (foot), Jevon Carter (shoulder), Kevin Huerter (thumb) and Lonzo Ball (wrist) all listed on the injury report. Talen Horton-Tucker could see a considerable boost in minutes, depending on which players will be ruled out for this game.