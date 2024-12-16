Fantasy Basketball
Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry Injury: Sitting Monday vs. Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Terry (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Raptors, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Terry will miss a second straight game due to a right knee injury, and his next chance to play will be Thursday against the Celtics. With Terry and Zach LaVine (back) both sidelined Monday, that opens the door for Talen Horton-Tucker, Ayo Dosunmu and Matas Buzelis to see increased playing time.

Chicago Bulls
