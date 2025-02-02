Fantasy Basketball
Dalen Terry

Dalen Terry Injury: Suffers knee injury Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 3, 2025 at 7:43am

Terry won't return to Sunday's game against the Pistons after sustaining a left knee injury in the third quarter, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Terry will finish Sunday's contest with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across eight minutes. The Bulls are expected to provide an update on Terry's status following the game, but for now, his status for the team's next contest Tuesday versus the Heat appears to be in question.

Dalen Terry
Chicago Bulls

