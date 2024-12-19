Fantasy Basketball
Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry Injury: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 19, 2024 at 3:21pm

Terry (knee) is out for Thursday's game against the Celtics, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Terry was deemed questionable and seemed on track to return to action Thursday after missing Chicago's last two games, but in the end, he was deemed not ready to suit up yet. His next chance to play will come in the rematch against Boston on Saturday. Terry has logged 25 appearances off the bench for Chicago this season, averaging 4.2 points and 1.4 rebounds across 13.5 minutes per game, so his absence won't be a huge deal in most fantasy formats.

