Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry Injury: Won't play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Terry (calf) is out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

A calf injury will keep Terry sidelined Tuesday, and his next opportunity to play arrives Friday against Portland. With Lonzo Ball out with a wrist injury, the Bulls will likely rely on Kevin Huerter, Josh Giddey and Coby White for heavy playing time in the backcourt against Toronto.

Dalen Terry
Chicago Bulls
