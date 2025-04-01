Dalen Terry Injury: Won't play Tuesday
Terry (calf) is out for Tuesday's game against the Raptors, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.
A calf injury will keep Terry sidelined Tuesday, and his next opportunity to play arrives Friday against Portland. With Lonzo Ball out with a wrist injury, the Bulls will likely rely on Kevin Huerter, Josh Giddey and Coby White for heavy playing time in the backcourt against Toronto.
