Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry Injury: Won't return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 2, 2025 at 2:45pm

Terry won't return to Sunday's game against the Pistons after sustaining a left knee injury in the third quarter, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Terry will finish Sunday's contest with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across eight minutes. With the forward sidelined, Matas Buzelis and Jevon Carter will likely see a bump in minutes the rest of the way. Terry's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Heat.

Dalen Terry
Chicago Bulls
