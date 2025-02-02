Dalen Terry Injury: Won't return Sunday
Terry won't return to Sunday's game against the Pistons after sustaining a left knee injury in the third quarter, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Terry will finish Sunday's contest with two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across eight minutes. With the forward sidelined, Matas Buzelis and Jevon Carter will likely see a bump in minutes the rest of the way. Terry's next chance to play will come Tuesday against the Heat.
