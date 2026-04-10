Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry News: Converted to standard deal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2026

The 76ers are converting Terry's two-way deal to a standard contract Friday, per Tony Jones of The Athletic.

In a corresponding transaction, Philadelphia waived Cameron Payne (hamstring). Terry has averaged 4.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per tilt over 13 games for the 76ers this season.

Dalen Terry
Philadelphia 76ers
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