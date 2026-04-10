Dalen Terry News: Converted to standard deal
The 76ers are converting Terry's two-way deal to a standard contract Friday, per Tony Jones of The Athletic.
In a corresponding transaction, Philadelphia waived Cameron Payne (hamstring). Terry has averaged 4.3 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds in 13.0 minutes per tilt over 13 games for the 76ers this season.
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