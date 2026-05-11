Dalen Terry News: Fails to make impact with 76ers

Terry posted nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals in 12 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Terry bounced around a bit at the trade deadline but ultimately found himself settling in with the 76ers. He had a two-way deal converted to a standard contract in April, though it remains to be seen if he'll land another pact with Philadelphia or another team this summer. Over 14 regular-season outings for the 76ers, Terry averaged 4.1 points, 1.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game.