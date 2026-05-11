Dalen Terry headshot

Dalen Terry News: Fails to make impact with Philly

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 3:57pm

Terry posted nine points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-5 FT), one rebound, three assists and three steals in 12 minutes during Sunday's 144-114 loss to the Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Terry bounced around a bit at the trade deadline but ultimately found himself settling in with the 76ers. He had his two-way pact converted to a standard deal in April, and his contract includes a $2.58 million team option for 2026-27. Over 14 regular-season outings for the 76ers, Terry averaged 4.1 points, 1.6 assists and 1.6 rebounds in 12.4 minutes per game.

Dalen Terry
Philadelphia 76ers
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