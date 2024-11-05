Dalen Terry News: Minor role continues

Terry registered four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and one block in 18 minutes during Monday's 135-126 loss to the Jazz.

Terry saw a season-high 18 minutes and has played double-digit minutes in four straight games, averaging 2.8 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 13.8 minutes per game. It's worth noting that Zach LaVine (thigh) and Lonzo Ball (wrist) were out Monday, likely affording Terry increased run in a somewhat close game.