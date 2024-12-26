Dalen Terry News: Moving to starting role

Terry is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Hawks.

The Bulls will be without Josh Giddey (ankle), Lonzo Ball (illness) and Ayo Dosunmu (Achilles), so Terry will play in the wing alongside Zach LaVine. This will be Terry's first start of the season and the third of his three-year NBA career. He's averaging 4.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists across 13.5 minutes per game in 20 appearances off the bench in 2024-25.